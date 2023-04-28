Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.90 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $176,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

