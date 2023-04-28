PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.41. 329,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,704. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $895,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,114,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,114,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after purchasing an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

