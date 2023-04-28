PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSIGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.92, but opened at $61.31. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $64.44, with a volume of 43,113 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $144,138.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,396,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,593,000 after buying an additional 124,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 400.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 164,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

