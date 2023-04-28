PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.92, but opened at $61.31. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $64.44, with a volume of 43,113 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $144,138.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,396,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,593,000 after buying an additional 124,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 400.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 164,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

