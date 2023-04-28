Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $57.66. 356,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,127. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.