Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.50.
Perion Network Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:PERI opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $42.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $58,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $208,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
