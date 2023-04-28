Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $58,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $208,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

