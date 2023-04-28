Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.99

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €191.99 ($213.32) and traded as high as €218.00 ($242.22). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €217.40 ($241.56), with a volume of 427,995 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($255.56) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($255.56) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($221.11) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($266.67) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($185.56) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €204.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

