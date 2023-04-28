PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 378.0% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 3,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

