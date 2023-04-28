Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,450,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,733 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 3.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Philip Morris International worth $956,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. 801,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,811. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

