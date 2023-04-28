Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Holdings Raised by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

