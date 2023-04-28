Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $212,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 673.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,710 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shopify by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,875,168 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:SHOP opened at $47.59 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
