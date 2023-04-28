Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 2,418 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UiPath were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.03.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $2,194,120. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
