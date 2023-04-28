Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 114,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.