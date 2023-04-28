PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.22 and last traded at $91.05. Approximately 167,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 375,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.75.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 550,980 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 456.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

