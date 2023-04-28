Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after buying an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

