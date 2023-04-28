Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $769,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

