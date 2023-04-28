Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $885,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.