Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

TMO stock opened at $543.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.