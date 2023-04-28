Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PINS opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -181.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.