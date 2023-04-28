Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 2.5 %

Pinterest stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -181.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.