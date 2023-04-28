Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PINS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.32.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,569,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

