Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $27.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Pinterest Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $23.83 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

