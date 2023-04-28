Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 850.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAV opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.