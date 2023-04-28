Pivotal Research Trims Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price to $4.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Pivotal Research from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

