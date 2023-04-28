PL Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $41,808.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $805,378.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,822 shares of company stock worth $69,423 and have sold 4,800 shares worth $116,304. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,575. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $452.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $97.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.