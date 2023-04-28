PLATINCOIN (PLC) Achieves Market Cap of $499,229.84

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 44% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $499,229.84 and $15,555.60 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 732,268,279 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 732,265,076.01212 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.07248708 USD and is down -15.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,612.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

