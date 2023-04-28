Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Polaris has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

PII stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

