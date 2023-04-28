Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in April

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the March 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POAHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

OTCMKTS POAHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. 240,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,109. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

Further Reading

