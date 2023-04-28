Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 325,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

