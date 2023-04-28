Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS PTBS opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.03. Potomac Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

