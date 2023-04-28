Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Power REIT by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Power REIT by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 7,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,661. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

