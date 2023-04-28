PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

