PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPG. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.74.
PPG Industries Stock Performance
NYSE PPG opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.92. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51.
PPG Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries
In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.
