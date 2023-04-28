Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.55

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.55 and traded as low as C$67.65. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$71.39, with a volume of 244,494 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Evercore lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.10.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$925.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 16.525463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

