Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Down to $125.31

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.31, but opened at $120.27. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $120.49, with a volume of 1,652 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

