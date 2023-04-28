Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.60.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock worth $3,658,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

