Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $293,033.70 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $81,320.40.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,163,840.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

