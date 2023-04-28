Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $293,033.70 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $81,320.40.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,163,840.00.
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00.
Progyny Price Performance
PGNY opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
