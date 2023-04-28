ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 1,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.
ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProMIS Neurosciences
About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.