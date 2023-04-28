ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 1,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of ProMIS Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

