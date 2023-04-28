ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $32.69

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $31.62. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 24,763,418 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 8.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
