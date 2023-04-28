ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $32.69

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $31.62. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 24,763,418 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

