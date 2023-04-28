Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $267,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00.

Prothena Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 429,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

