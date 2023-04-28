Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $267,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00.

Prothena Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 429,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.