Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $52.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.40. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,900. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Prothena by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

