Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.71%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:PFS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,334. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

