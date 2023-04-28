Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,691,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Shares of CEOS opened at $0.04 on Friday. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Psykey
