Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $69.00 at Guggenheim

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.45 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

