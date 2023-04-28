Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Short Interest Update

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.83. 948,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $395.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.64. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.