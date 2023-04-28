PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PURE Bioscience Price Performance
PURE stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.21. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.24.
PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 228.72% and a negative return on equity of 142.15%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PURE Bioscience (PURE)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.