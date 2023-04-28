PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

PURE stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.21. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.24.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 228.72% and a negative return on equity of 142.15%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:PURE Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.92% of PURE Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.