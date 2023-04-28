Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) CFO Sells $44,010.50 in Stock

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $44,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 40,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,619. The company has a market cap of $239.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.93. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 410,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

