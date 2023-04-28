Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Issued By B. Riley

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.9 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Shares of CZR opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

