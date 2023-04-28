Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Reduced by Barrington Research

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 39.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 619,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

