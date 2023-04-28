Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Valero Energy Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.