Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Cut by B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.03.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

